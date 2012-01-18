* Regulators say they can protect market-making activities

* Republicans say Volcker rule will hurt economy

* Regulators say they are soliciting lots of feedback

By Dave Clarke and Christopher Doering

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators said on Wednesday they believe their agencies can implement a ban on proprietary trading without crushing banks' ability to buy and sell securities on behalf of customers.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law's Volcker rule prevents banks that receive government backstops like deposit insurance from making risky trades with their own funds.

Supporters of the crackdown say it will make the financial system safer and more stable.

Banks have strenuously argued that the trading restrictions will have unintended consequences, freeze up liquidity and hurt the economy.

Regulators said at a House of Representatives hearing on the Volcker rule that while implementing the measure will be difficult, it can be done without greatly affecting so-called market-making activities.

A market maker is a broker-dealer firm that accepts the risk of holding a certain number of shares of a particular security in order to facilitate trading in that security.

Many dealers fear that the Volcker rule will prevent them from performing market-making functions.

"I think can we can administer it in a very rational way," Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro told a House Financial Services Committee panel.

The implementation of the Volcker rule, named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker who championed the measure, has been one of the most heavily lobbied parts of Dodd-Frank.

Regulators released a proposal in October and are currently gathering feedback.

The trading restrictions will have the biggest impact on large banks including Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

Chief among industry complaints is that the Volcker rule will greatly disrupt the ability of banks to make markets for customer trades because these activities will be difficult to differentiate from banned proprietary trades.

Proprietary trading is when a firm trades for direct gain instead of commission dollars.

On Wednesday, regulators acknowledged that making this distinction will be their biggest challenge, but they expressed confidence they can do it.

"I think we can," said Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo.

Tarullo and other regulators say they understand banks' concerns and have been soliciting feedback to ensure market making activities are affected as little as possible.

Republicans at the hearing were skeptical, arguing the law requires regulators to determine the intent of trades when deciding if the law is being broken.

"When we have to interpret people's motives, we're on thin ice," said House Financial Services Committee Chairman Spencer Bachus.

