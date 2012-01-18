(Adds confirmation from company, background)

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Votorantim Industrial [VOTOR.UL], Brazil's largest diversified industrial conglomerate, will use proceeds from the sale of its stake in steelmaker Usiminas (USIM5.SA) to expand in mining and cement output, Chief Executive Raul Calfat told a local newspaper on Wednesday.

Calfat told Valor Economico newspaper that the 2.4 billion reais ($1.34 billion) that Italian-Argentine rival Techint paid for Votorantim Industrial's 13.5 percent voting stake in Usiminas had boosted the group's cash holdings to 11.5 billion reais.

Swelling cash will allow the investment holding company, controlled by the Ermirio de Moraes family, to forgo borrowing at a time when financial markets remain shut for all but the most credit-worthy companies, Calfat said in the interview, published on Wednesday. It also gives the company room for funding heavy investment plans with its own cash, he added.

Calfat's remarks underscore the rapid recovery of Votorantim, which had some of its companies suffer in the wake of the global financial crisis of late 2008. VCP, the group's paper and pulp unit, had to merge with rival Aracruz after both companies posted millions of dollars in currency derivatives-related losses that put them on the brink of bankruptcy.

Votorantim planned to expand mining operations in Colombia, Peru and Brazil and the group's financial position even allowed it to eye "potential takeover opportunities," Calfat said.

The group's cement unit, Brazil's largest producer of the building material, would get one-third of the Usiminas stake sale proceeds, Calfat told Valor, adding that the money would go to the construction of four factories by 2013.

The group will also focus on output of zinc, aluminum and nickel in Brazil, Calfat told the newspaper. A joint venture to produce long steel products should begin operations by December.

The content of Calfat's interview was confirmed by an external public relations official working for Sao Paulo-based Votorantim.

