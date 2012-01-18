WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. auto safety regulators conducted a thorough review and were justified last year in concluding that software systems played no role in unintended acceleration in Toyota (TM.N)(7203.T) vehicles, an independent scientific panel said on Wednesday.

The finding by the National Research Council's Transportation Research Board represents the final piece of the government's investigation into recalls of 8 million Toyota and Lexus cars and trucks in 2009 and 2010.

It is also an important step for the automaker trying to rebuild its reputation with consumers for reliability. Toyota still faces lawsuits over the safety crisis.

(Reporting By John Crawley)

