WASHINGTON Jan 18 Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan on Wednesday said about one million borrowers are expected to benefit from principal reductions on their mortgages as part of a wide-ranging settlement with banks over dubious foreclosure practices. He said the settlement talks are "very close" to a conclusion during a speech before the Winter Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Banks and government officials have been negotiating for months to settle an investigation into the faulty foreclosure practices.

Donovan said about one million write-downs are expected, and there are also a number of families that would "get direct compensation as a result of the settlement."

"Principal reduction can have a substantial impact on the housing market nationally," he said.

(Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((margaret.chadbourn@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: USA HOUSING/DONOVAN

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.