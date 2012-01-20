* GE to report results Friday at 6:30 a.m. (1130 GMT

* Analysts look for EPS of $0.38/shr-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GE expects to take $0.03-$0.04/shr charge for European restructuring

* Emerging market, U.S. demand key for investors

By Scott Malone

Jan 20 General Electric Co's (GE.N) fourth-quarter results will offer a look at how well the largest U.S. conglomerate's sizable emerging-markets footprint can offset weakness in Europe.

The world's biggest maker of jet engines and electric turbines has already warned Wall Street that it will record 3 to 4 cents per share of charges in the quarter to cut back its health care and lighting businesses on the continent.

But GE is less dependent on Europe than rivals Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and Philips Electronics NV (PHG.AS), which earlier this month warned that the Eurozone debt crisis would hurt their results this year.

William Blair & Co analyst Nicholas Heymann cited GE's large presence in rapidly growing economies including China, India and the Middle East as a positive sign for the Fairfield, Connecticut-based company.

"We estimate that GE's emerging market revenues were about 28 percent of the total last year, versus Europe exposure, which we estimated at 21 percent," Heymann said. "That's a little bit better than the average."

Still, not all observers are confident that GE can offset the European slowdown. Bernstein Research analyst Steven Winoker wrote in a note to clients that he is "wary" about the effects of Europe's troubles on GE's bottom line.

Recovering U.S. demand is also expected to help the results of GE and other big U.S. manufacturers. Data released on Thursday showed that factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region ticked up in January, though not as quickly as economists had expected. [ID:nL1E8CJ68D]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a story on industrial earnings: [ID:nL1E8CC86V]

For a related graphic: r.reuters.com/mex95s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Analysts, on average, expect GE to report profit of 38 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $40.03 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company has forecast improving profit margins at its energy division, which in 2010 and 2011 made an $11 billion wave of takeovers and is now digesting its new lineup of businesses.

Also in focus will be the GE Capital finance arm, which it has scaled back significantly since the 2008 credit crisis. The Federal Reserve, which now oversees GE Capital, is conducting a review of the unit's finances that will determine if GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt can go ahead with his plan for the division to resume paying a share of its profits back to the parent company.

That approval could clear the way for the company to further raise its quarterly dividend, currently 17 cents a share.

GE on Friday kicks off a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. manufacturers, with blue-chip peers United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and 3M Co (MMM.N) all due to follow suit over the next week.

Over the past year, GE shares have risen about 2 percent, lagging the 6 percent rise of the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI.

(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 617 856 4342)(Reuters Messaging: scott.malone.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GE/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.