Jan 18 BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc BBX.N, one of Florida's largest banks, and its chief executive, Alan Levan, were charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with defrauding investors in 2007 as problems mounted in a commercial real estate portfolio tied to residential housing.

The SEC said BankAtlantic and Levan made misleading statements in public filings and earnings calls in order to hide deterioration in the portfolio, and then committed accounting fraud by improperly recording on its books various loans they were trying to sell from the portfolio.

"This is exactly the type of information that is important to investors, and corporate executives who fail to make that required disclosure will face severe consequences," SEC enforcement chief Robert Khuzami said in a statement.

The lawsuit seeks financial penalties, as well as an officer and director bar against Levan. BankAtlantic last year agreed to sell its primary banking operations to BB&T Corp (BBT.N).

(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel)

