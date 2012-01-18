SANTIAGO Jan 18 Global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) on Wednesday published the sale contract of a disputed stake in its southern Chilean properties, responding to a court order amid a bitter legal dispute with state mining giant Codelco.

A Chilean court on Monday ordered Anglo to reveal the sale contract for a 24.5 percent stake in the assets to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T).

Codelco [CODEL.UL] filed legal action to make the sale contract public after Anglo pre-emptively sold a share of the properties that the state copper miner has the option to buy a 49-percent stake. Codelco says it is angling to reverse Anglo's $5.4 billion surprise sale to Mitsubishi. [ID:nL1E7MU335]

Santiago's second civil court ordered Anglo to exhibit the document within five days on pain of sanctions.

"Anglo American has today published the agreements between Anglo American and MC Resource Development Ltd, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, regarding the sale of 24.5 percent of the shares in Anglo American Sur," Anglo said in a statement, saying the documents were posted on its Web site at www.anglochile.cl/anglosur.

The court order came on the heels of another verdict in favor of Codelco on Friday, when a court imposed a fresh freeze on sales of part of Anglo's assets in southern Chile. [ID:nL1E8CD5R1]

Codelco says it has exercised its option for the 49 percent of the Anglo Sur properties - where the main mine was ironically formerly known as 'La Disputada,' or the disputed one - while Anglo says it is not obliged to sell any shares to the world's top copper producer.

Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, where Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion; the El Soldado mine; the Chagres smelter; and the Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

