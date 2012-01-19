Jan 19 The Pentagon is preparing to lift a "probation" imposed last year on the Marine Corps version of Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N) new F-35 fighter jet after the "B" model made progress on key technical issues, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta may announce the move as soon as Friday during a visit to Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland, where some 700 government and industry testers have been evaluating the F-35B model.

The B model can take off from shorter runways and lands vertically, like a helicopter.

The decision would remove a black cloud that has hung over the $382 billion Joint Strike Fighter program since then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates announced last January that the B-model faced significant testing problems and should be canceled unless its issues could be ironed out during a two-year probation.

Lockheed Martin Corp is developing three variants of the radar-evading F-35 for the U.S. military and eight foreign partners. [ID:nL3E7NK1HY] It expects the jet to represent about 20 percent of revenue once full production begins.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa in Washington)

((andrea.shalal-esa@thomsonreuters.com)(202-321-7839)) Keywords: LOCKHEED FIGHTER/PENTAGON

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.