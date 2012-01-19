* Q4 adj EPS 9 cents vs. estimate 8 cents

Jan 19 Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that topped estimates as strong passenger revenue helped blunt higher fuel costs.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $152 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, compared with $131 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items related to fuel contracts and acquisition costs, net income was $66 million, or 9 cents a share, the carrier said. Analysts expected 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 32 percent to $4.1 billion. Operating expenses were up about 37 percent, with fuel and oil costs up 59 percent from the year-earlier period.

Service cuts, higher airfares and the retirement of less fuel-efficient planes have aided airline profits even as high oil costs and economic uncertainty loom as threats to overall demand for air travel.

Dallas-based Southwest acquired AirTran last year and gained entry to U.S. East Coast cities such as Atlanta, which it did not previously serve. Southwest-branded flights will start in Atlanta next month.

The carrier was also upgrading its planes, having reached a deal late last year to buy 208 Boeing 737s, including 150 of the upcoming 737 MAX that will have new engines [ID:nL3E7ND3BO]. Southwest was due to take delivery of bigger Boeing planes this year and announced earlier this week that it will upgrade cabin interiors and add six seats to more than 350 existing planes.

