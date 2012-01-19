SANTIAGO Jan 19 Chile's state copper giant Codelco said Thursday Anglo American's (AAL.L) newly-published sale contract of a disputed stake in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi showed the companies deliberately sought to hurt its rights.

Codelco said on its Web site the sale of a 24.5 percent stake in the assets to Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) was "illegitimate", saying the contract showed the two companies started to negotiate after Codelco announced it planned to exercise its option to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco [CODEL.UL] filed legal action to make the sale contract public after Anglo pre-emptively sold a share of the properties. Codelco says it is angling to reverse Anglo's $5.4 billion surprise sale to Mitsubishi. [ID:nL1E7MU335]

(Reporting by Simon Gardner, Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara)

