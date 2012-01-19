* Q4 EPS $1.99 tops $1.82 Wall Street view

* Revenue $5.1 bln vs $5.06 bln forecast

* Sees continued slow, steady economic growth in 2012

* Shares up 3 pct in pre-market trading

(Adds CEO statement, segment details, outlook, share price)

Jan 19 Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N), the No. 1 U.S. publicly held railroad, reported higher quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates, driven by higher volume, core price gains and fuel surcharges.

Automotive, chemical, energy and industrial products helped push total revenue carloads up 3 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, while freight revenue rose in all six of the company's business segments.

"We expect continued slow but steady economic growth in 2012," Union Pacific Chief Executive Jim Young said in a statement.

The company's shares, which have shot up more than 40 percent from lows set in October, rose 3 percent in pre-market trading to $113.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Revenue rose by double digits in all but the agricultural sector, with the five other groups posting revenue increases between 13 percent for intermodal shipments to 26 percent for auto-related shipments.

Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers that can be moved from one form of transportation to another, such as from train to truck or from train to ship.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company on Thursday reported that net income rose to $964 million, or $1.99 per share, in the fourth quarter from $775 million, or $1.56 a share, a year before.

Analysts on average expected a profit of $1.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly operating revenue rose 16 percent to a record $5.1 billion from $4.4 billion. Analysts forecast $5.06 billion.

Earnings rose to $6.72 per share for the full year 2011 from $5.53 in 2010, topping analyst forecasts for $6.55 a share. The view for 2012 is $7.88 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Union Pacific, which this year celebrates its 150th anniversary, is the first of the major U.S. railroads to report quarterly results.

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N), CSX Corp CSX.N and Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) report next week.

U.S. railroads overall originated 15.2 million carloads in 2011, up 2.2 percent from the prior and up 9.7 percent from 2009, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Metallic ores and primary metal products had the biggest carload increases in 2011, while grain shipments had the biggest decline, the industry group said.

(Reporting By Lynn Adler, editing by Mark Porter)

