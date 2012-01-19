* Codelco says Anglo, Mitsubishi tried to hurt it

SANTIAGO, Jan 19 Chile's state copper giant Codelco said Thursday Anglo American's (AAL.L) newly-published sale contract of a disputed stake in its southern Chilean properties to Japan's Mitsubishi showed the companies deliberately sought to hurt its rights.

The company said on its Web site www.codelco.cl the sale of a 24.5 percent stake in the assets to Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) was "illegitimate", saying the contract showed the two companies started to negotiate on October 16, after Codelco announced it planned to exercise its option to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco [CODEL.UL], the world's biggest copper producer, filed legal action to make the sale contract public after Anglo pre-emptively sold a share of the properties. Codelco says it is angling to reverse Anglo's $5.4 billion surprise sale to Mitsubishi. [ID:nL1E7MU335]

"The secret, incomplete documents revealed show that both Anglo American and Mitsubishi were perfectly aware of Codelco's rights and agreed the contract with the clear intention of hurting Codelco," Codelco's lead lawyer Pedro Pablo Gutierrez said in the statement.

A Chilean court on Monday ordered Anglo to reveal the sale contract. Anglo published the documents on Wednesday on its Web site at www.anglochile.cl/anglosur.

It said the share purchase agreement transaction was completed on Nov. 9, 2011 under the law of New York State, calling it "definitive and irreversible."

The court order came on the heels of another verdict in favor of Codelco on Friday, when a court imposed a fresh freeze on sales of part of Anglo's assets in southern Chile. [ID:nL1E8CD5R1]

Codelco says it has exercised its option for the 49 percent of the Anglo Sur properties - where the main mine was ironically formerly known as 'La Disputada,' or the disputed one -- while Anglo says it is not obliged to sell any shares to the world's top copper producer.

Anglo's properties in southern Chile include the flagship expansion project Los Bronces, where Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion; the El Soldado mine; the Chagres smelter; and the Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

