* Credit Suisse cuts profit estimates by 10 pct

* Brazil banks likely to face 'challenging' 2012-2013

* Cuts ratings for Bradesco, Banco do Brasil

* Report pits Credit Suisse against Wall Street peers

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Jan 19 Credit Suisse Group cut earnings estimates for Brazilian banks by an average of 10 percent for this year and next on Thursday, citing weak margin growth, still-high bad loan provisioning and flagging credit expansion industrywide.

Analysts led by Marcelo Telles trimmed their recommendations on shares of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the country's largest lender, and third-ranked Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), as results are unlikely to match investors' expectations for 2012 and 2013, which will prove to be "challenging."

Brazil's economic slowdown should put the brakes on consumer lending and keep delinquencies high, the analysts noted. In addition, expected reductions in borrowing costs and an unfavorable repricing of maturing loans should push interest income and margins lower.

"Unless economic growth picks up fast and in a meaningful way -- data suggest otherwise -- 2012 will prove to be another tougher-than-expected year for banks," Telles said in a report.

The report is at odds with most Brazil bank analysts, who expect 2012 to be a year of recovery for the industry. Shares of the largest listed banks in the country fell more than 20 percent last year, reflecting the impact of government measures to curb lending and of Europe's financial crisis.

Credit Suisse is less optimistic than other research houses that recent government steps implemented early last year to reduce credit curbs will improve the outlook for lenders.

"The unwinding of the macro-prudential measures ... should provide some relief, but it should not really be a game changer," the report said.

The "overly optimistic" earnings forecasts by other analysts cited by Credit Suisse have profit for banks growing somewhere around 15 percent. Shares are expensive both on a historical and relative basis, and a potential rebound in activity seems to be priced in, the report said.

Credit Suisse trimmed earnings-per-share estimates for the nation's five biggest listed banks -- Banco do Brasil, Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), Bradesco, Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA) and Banrisul (BRSR5.SA) -- by 10 percent. Estimates for return on equity, a gauge of profitability at banks, were cut to 16.7 percent from 17.5 percent.

Telles slashed his recommendation on state-controlled Banco do Brasil to "underperform" from "outperform" on concerns that the bank will fail to meet growing profit expectations.

He also cut the recommendation on Bradesco to "neutral" from "outperform" because of the high price of the stock and worries that rising expenses could weigh on net income.

Among financial stocks, Credit Suisse is recommending investors to add shares of card payment processors and of Cetip (CTIP3.SA), Latin America's largest clearinghouse.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-5644-7714; Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKS BRAZIL/CREDITSUISSE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.