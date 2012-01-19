By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK Jan 19 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney continues to lose ground to rival Merrill Lynch, and both brokerages suffered declines in revenue and client assets in the fourth quarter amid choppy markets.

Bank of America (BAC.N) on Thursday said Merrill Lynch wealth management revenue fell 2 percent from a year earlier to $3.21 billion in the quarter, while total client balances -- assets, loans and cash -- fell less than 1 percent to $1.50 trillion.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which owns a controlling 51 percent interest in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, said its wealth management profit fell 45 percent to $149 million, resulting in a margin of just 8 percent. Citigroup Inc (C.N) owns the rest of MSSB.

To be fair, Bank of America does not disclose detailed performance figures for Merrill, U.S. Trust or its corporate retirement services, making comparisons difficult. And Merrill Lynch declined to comment on the profit of its individual wealth businesses.

By at least one measure, Merrill Lynch had more advisers than its rival at year-end. But Morgan Stanley Smith Barney also provided an "adjusted" number that kept it No. 1.

Many individual investors pulled back from the stock market last year, anxious about the U.S. economy, Europe's debt crisis and political tensions worldwide. The S&P 500 Index ended 2011 essentially unchanged after a roller-coaster year.

Large U.S. stocks rose 11 percent during the fourth quarter, but S&P's downgrade of nine European nations last week shows financial markets still are not out of the woods.

Bank of America said its combined wealth management businesses reported $249 million in profit in the fourth quarter, down by 22 percent from a year earlier due to lower trading revenue, higher litigation expenses and the costs of new hires.

Net revenue fell 3 percent to $3.25 billion, reflecting lower commissions and investment banking income, partly offset by higher net interest revenue. The division attracted $6 billion of net new money, capping a year in which clients added $38 billion.

The bank said its financial adviser ranks continued to swell, up 11 percent from a year earlier to 17,308 at year-end. That figure includes at least 1,100 employees from Merrill Edge, a consumer bank-based business that caters to small investors.

Merrill also includes trainees, of which there are about 4,000 who will become financial advisers over the next several years.

Morgan Stanley's ranks of financial advisers fell by 5 percent last year to 17,156 at year-end. If some previously uncounted Smith Barney employees are included, Morgan Stanley said its total adviser count ended 2011 at 17,649.

Using that adjusted figure, Morgan Stanley remains the largest U.S. brokerage in terms of advisers as well as in client assets. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

On average, Merrill Lynch generated revenue of $873,000 per broker in 2011, down 4 percent from 2010, excluding Merrill Edge, which caters to people with less than $250,000 to invest. Merrill's fourth-quarter productivity was even lower at $819,000 per broker, reflecting the large number of trainee hires.

Total Morgan Stanley client assets slipped 1 percent during 2011 to $1.65 trillion at year-end as broker ranks continued to decline. The contraction reflects both the departure of brokers frustrated with the integration of Morgan Stanley and Smith Barney and the firm's more aggressive efforts to cull lower-performing advisers.

At Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, revenue generation rose 2 percent to $755,000 per broker in 2011, while average client assets rose 3 percent to $96 million.

Morgan Stanley has promised investors that over time, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney will generate margins of 20 percent and attract $50 billion of new money each year. But last year the margin was 10 percent and net new money weighed in at $38 billion.

Brokerage is key to Morgan Stanley's strategy; Chief Executive James Gorman wants to generate more of its money from individual investors. Nearly three years after the joint venture was formed, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has not yet hit its stride, a combination of economic weakness, market turbulence and difficulties in merging two large brokerage rivals.

That said, Morgan Stanley remains committed to the brokerage strategy, and under its agreement with Citi it is expected to increase its 51 percent stake to 100 percent over the next several years.

“We do continue to be focused on the MSSB buy and we have a call option for 14 percent in May of this year and that’s the first thing we would look to do,” Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told Reuters on Thursday.

There have been questions among investors about whether Morgan Stanley, which like all banks needs to satisfy tougher global capital requirements, would postpone that step. [ID:nL1E8CJ1YU]

(Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Walden Siew and John Wallace)

