Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - TD Bank, the U.S. arm of Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), must pay a Texas investment company $67 million for helping disgraced South Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein run a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme, a Miami jury ruled.

The verdict, returned on Wednesday by a jury in U.S. District Court in Miami, will benefit Corpus Christi-based Coquina Investments, which filed its lawsuit in May 2010 and said it was an unwitting investor in the Rothstein scheme. The complaint filed by Coquina stated that "senior TD Bank officers played an active role in the scheme and facilitated its continued existence."

"TD Bank played a critical role in this scheme by misrepresenting to investors that the funds were 'irrevocably' 'locked' in specially designated accounts; in truth and in fact, defendants used those accounts to launder hundreds of millions of dollars and to conceal and promote the massive fraudulent activity," the complaint states.

The jury awarded $32 million in compensatory damages and $35 million in punitive damages.

This verdict does not end TD Bank's legal woes resulting from the Rothstein scheme. The bank still faces several other lawsuits brought by groups of investors.

TD Bank is disappointed with the jury's decision and is considering all of its options, spokeswoman Rebecca Acevedo said in an email to Thomson Reuters.

"We still maintain that we were Rothstein Rosenfeldt Adler's bank, and that it was Scott Rothstein who defrauded investors. We will continue to defend the bank against claims of wrong doing," she said.

STRUCTURED SETTLEMENTS Rothstein pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering and fraud conspiracy charges in January 2010, admitting he committed these crimes as part of a $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme that operated between 2005 and 2009.

The scheme, which involved victims "investing" in fictitious structured settlements, was run through the Fort Lauderdale law firm Rothstein, Rosenfeldt and Adler PA (RRA). The funds were diverted and stolen by Rothstein and his accomplices.

Rothstein and RRA relied on 38 TD Bank accounts and four Gibraltar Bank accounts during the course of the Ponzi scheme, according to documents filed in the criminal case against Rothstein.

Rothstein's plea agreement mentioned these transactions when justifying his money laundering conspiracy conviction. "The proceeds derived from the Ponzi scheme were laundered through the accounts maintained at several financial institutions in order to promote, carry on and conceal the criminal activities of RRA," Rothstein's plea agreement stated. Rothstein was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Seven of his employees and associates have been criminally charged, five of who have pleaded guilty.

The case is Coquina Investments v. Rothstein, 0:10-cv-60786, in the Southern District of Florida.

