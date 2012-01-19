By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON Jan 19 Lockheed Martin Corp
(LMT.N) said on Thursday it planned to forego any challenge to
the Pentagon's $3.48 billion choice last month of Boeing Co
(BA.N) to keep its decade-long role as prime contractor for the
U.S. long-range missile shield.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, "does not
intend to protest the Missile Defense Agency’s decision for the
Ground-based Midcourse Defense Development and Sustainment
contract," Lynn Fisher, a company spokeswoman, said by email.
"We will honor the decision that the Missile Defense Agency
(MDA) has made," she added.
MDA is the Pentagon arm building a layered shield against
ballistic missiles that could be fired by countries like North
Korea and Iran. It said Dec. 30 that it was retaining Boeing as
prime contractor for the system's hub with a $3.48 billion,
seven-year contract to develop, test, engineer and build out.
A team led by Lockheed and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) had vied
against Boeing, the Pentagon's No. 2 contractor, and partner
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) for the work.
Lockheed receive an MDA debriefing on the loss on Jan. 11,
Fisher told Reuters. The company then had up to 10 days to
launch a formal challenge through the Government Accountability
Office, a non-partisan U.S. congressional arm.
Fisher declined to elaborate on why Lockheed was foregoing a
bid protest, a frequent fall-back for companies that lose
competitions for federal purchases of goods and services.
The contract value to Boeing of the Ground-based Midcourse
Defense, or GMD, has been about $18 billion from January 2001,
when it formally became the system's prime contractor, through
the end of December, Boeing has said.
GMD uses radar and other sensors plus a 20,000-mile fiber
optic communications network to cue interceptor missiles in
silos at Fort Greely, Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base,
California.
The shield has been shaped initially to guard against
ballistic missiles that could be fired by Iran and North Korea.
It is the only U.S. defense against long-range missiles that
could be tipped with chemical, biological or nuclear warheads.
(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
((jim.wolf@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 202 898 8402))
Keywords: LOCKHEED MISSILEDEFENSE/USA
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.