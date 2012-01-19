By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON Jan 19 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Thursday it planned to forego any challenge to the Pentagon's $3.48 billion choice last month of Boeing Co (BA.N) to keep its decade-long role as prime contractor for the U.S. long-range missile shield. Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, "does not intend to protest the Missile Defense Agency’s decision for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense Development and Sustainment contract," Lynn Fisher, a company spokeswoman, said by email. "We will honor the decision that the Missile Defense Agency

(MDA) has made," she added.

MDA is the Pentagon arm building a layered shield against ballistic missiles that could be fired by countries like North Korea and Iran. It said Dec. 30 that it was retaining Boeing as prime contractor for the system's hub with a $3.48 billion, seven-year contract to develop, test, engineer and build out.

A team led by Lockheed and Raytheon Co (RTN.N) had vied against Boeing, the Pentagon's No. 2 contractor, and partner Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) for the work. Lockheed receive an MDA debriefing on the loss on Jan. 11, Fisher told Reuters. The company then had up to 10 days to launch a formal challenge through the Government Accountability Office, a non-partisan U.S. congressional arm. Fisher declined to elaborate on why Lockheed was foregoing a bid protest, a frequent fall-back for companies that lose competitions for federal purchases of goods and services.

The contract value to Boeing of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense, or GMD, has been about $18 billion from January 2001, when it formally became the system's prime contractor, through the end of December, Boeing has said. GMD uses radar and other sensors plus a 20,000-mile fiber optic communications network to cue interceptor missiles in silos at Fort Greely, Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. The shield has been shaped initially to guard against ballistic missiles that could be fired by Iran and North Korea. It is the only U.S. defense against long-range missiles that could be tipped with chemical, biological or nuclear warheads.

(Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

