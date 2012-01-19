* Q4 revenue slightly exceeds expectations

By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 19 Intel Corp (INTC.O) forecast quarterly revenue in line with Wall Street's expectations as a shortage of hard drives disrupts PC production in a market already hurt by a shaky economy and a growing preference for tablets.

Intel warned last month that the damage wrought by flooding in Thailand - the world's largest producer of computer drives - would curtail December-quarter earnings.

The world's top chipmaker is also struggling with tepid PCs sales due to a weak economy and consumers' increasing preferences for Apple's iPad. (AAPL.O)

Intel had a gross margin of 64 percent in the fourth quarter, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 65 percent. Analysts on average expected 64.6 percent.

It said its capital spending in 2012 would be $12.5 billion, plus or minus $400 million.

After flooding in Thailand ruined factories and sensitive machinery, shortages of the components are expected to persist through the first half of 2012 and disrupt PC production.

Intel said revenue in the current quarter would be $12.8 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average had expected current-quarter revenue of $12.770 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world's leading chipmaker said revenue in the fourth quarter was $13.9 billion, up 21 percent and slightly higher than the $13.718 billion expected.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion, up 6 percent. GAAP earnings per share were 64 cents.

Shares of Intel rose 1 percent after its earnings report from a close of $25.63, up 0.95 percent on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill)

