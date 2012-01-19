* Wyatt to step down Feb. 3

Jan 19 The head of Gap Inc's (GPS.N) Old Navy chain is stepping down next month to pursue a career outside of clothing retail in the second such departure in a year by the head of a major Gap brand.

Tom Wyatt, 56, is leaving on Feb. 3 after four and a half years as the president of Old Navy. Nancy Green, the chain's creative chief and Tom Sands, who heads its store operations, will fill in until the company finds a permanent replacement.

The company replaced the head of its namesake brand in February last year after months of disappointing sales.

Old Navy, which has more than 1,000 stores and accounts for about 39 percent of Gap Inc's sales, has struggled in the last year.

Sales at Old Navy stores in North America open at least a year fell 2 percent in the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. Same-store sales continued to fall in the holiday season, falling 7 percent in November and 4 percent in December.

Wyatt did not disclose where he was going, only saying he was going into the field of children's education.

Old Navy is set to open its first stores overseas this year.

