Jan 23 The ever-volatile business of refining oil will take the shine off otherwise strong profits from the likes of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), which are benefiting from oil prices comfortably perched in the triple digits.

Chevron Corp (CVX.N), ranked No. 3 by market value and with relatively oil-focused output compared with its rivals that produce more natural gas, is expected to lead the pack with 20 percent fourth-quarter earnings growth on the previous year.

Brent crude prices LCOc1 averaged $109 per barrel last quarter, up from $88 a year before, but that boost will not prevent the big oil companies from reporting what looks likely to be their worst quarter in 2011.

Exxon Shell Chevron BP Reporting date Jan. 31 Feb. 2 Jan. 27 Feb. 7 Mean EPS estimate (Q4,$) 1.98 0.98 2.92 0.27 Est. EPS % rise on Q4-10 7 5 20 17 Market Cap ($ BLN) 419 226 213 138 Shares price change vs 9.1 4.0 4.8 -7.1 industry -past 180 days

The strong refining profits enjoyed sector-wide early last year have disappeared, with Chevron warning this month that its downstream arm just about broke even in the quarter as U.S. Gulf Coast margins shrank by half.

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) will be glad to have completed its downstream division spin-off, while ConocoPhillips (COP.N) is undergoing a similar process this year.

Also clouding the longer-term outlook for the oil majors is their general lack of growth in oil production.

"It really comes down to which of these companies can put up the growth, which continues to be a challenge for all of them," said Brian Youngberg, analyst at Edward Jones.

Chevron's oil and gas output fell short of target in every period of 2011 apart from the first quarter. [ID:nL3E8CB8WD]

Kurt Wulff, oil analyst at McDep Associates, said he essentially assumed no net production growth for the oil companies, though they would be helped by oil prices throughout this year, if the futures market was any guide.

In the week after Chevron's warning, nine analysts cut estimates for the California oil company, while seven analysts cut Exxon's quarterly estimates and six trimmed numbers for Shell, according to data from Thomson Reuters-owned StarMine.

As if to emphasize how tough times were in the greater U.S. refining space, Hess Corp (HES.N) and its partner even announced last week the closure of a 350,000 barrel-per-day refinery on St. Croix. [ID:nL3E8CI5V7]

Analysts at Societe Generale trimmed 2011 profit forecasts for Shell and said the tough refining environment was further exemplified by the near bankruptcy of Petroplus PPHN.S in Europe [ID:nL6E8CB58G] and a profit warning from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) earlier in January. [ID:nN1E8090BA]

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco)

