WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Cornell University researchers on Thursday defended their conclusion in a study last year that drew heavy criticism for its finding that shale gas development produces more greenhouse gases than coal.

The latest study led by Cornell ecology professor Robert Howarth addressed criticism lodged at their initial report last April. That report said that contrary to popular belief, shale gas has a larger greenhouse gas footprint than conventional fossil fuels. [ID:nN12172699]

Advances in drilling techniques have led to a shale gas boom that has dramatically increased U.S. natural gas production. Supporters argue that cleaner-burning natural gas should serve as a so-called "bridge" fuel as the United States transitions from coal toward more renewable energy sources. Howarth's analysis said that so much methane escapes from the extraction of shale gas over the life of a well that it allows more heat-trapping greenhouse gas into the atmosphere than coal.

This conclusion unleashed a flood of criticism from the oil and gas industry and some academics. A study from a separate group of Cornell professors found that Howarth relied on faulty assumptions about the amount of methane emissions released into the atmosphere during shale gas production.

Responding to these concerns, Howarth and his co-authors said "most studies" have concluded that methane emissions for shale gas are higher than conventional natural gas.

"We conclude again that framing shale gas development as a bridge fuel makes no sense from a technical point of view, a societal point of view, an economic point of view. It's simply a bridge too far," Anthony Ingraffea, one of the report's authors, told reporters on a conference call.

Another criticism of the initial report was that it focused on methane emissions based on a 20-year time span, but methane only stays in the atmosphere for decades, while carbon dioxide remains for centuries.

Ingraffea and Howarth said it was important to focus on the impact methane would have over the next 20 years, because studies indicate that a "tipping point" for climate change could be reached over the next two decades if emissions are not brought under control.

The new analysis did not adequately respond to issues raised about the original Howarth report, said another Cornell professor, Lawrence Cathles, who authored a study challenging the first report.

Cathles said the methane emissions estimates remain "way too high."

"As far as I can tell Howarth et al are alone in their perspective, and we think they are continuing to muddy rather than clarify the important issues," Cathles said.

Energy In Depth, an industry-backed group that promotes shale gas production, said the latest study does not provide any more support for the original conclusions.

"The latest paper is simply a retread of the old one, using the same data and ill-informed assumptions that have been thoroughly debunked over the past nine months by everyone from the U.S. Department of Energy, to several environmental groups, to even their own colleagues at Cornell,” said Energy In Depth spokesman Chris Tucker in a statement.

