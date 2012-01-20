* Pennsylvania cities among those losing AirTran service
* AirTran operations at 22 airports will convert to
Southwest
Jan 20 Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) said
on Friday that its AirTran subsidiary would stop operating at
six U.S. airports this year because of higher fuel costs.
Airports that will lose AirTran service as of Aug. 12 are in
Allentown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Lexington, Kentucky;
Sarasota, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; and White Plains, New
York. Southwest said in a statement that AirTran workers at
those airports would have a chance to move within the company
once those operations ended.
AirTran operations will continue at 22 U.S. and
international airports in such places as Charlotte, North
Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Cancun, Mexico, and will
eventually be converted to Southwest.
AirTran President Bob Jordan said in the statement the
company was discontinuing service in markets it could not make
work because of fuel costs.
Southwest acquired AirTran last year, gaining access to big
East Coast markets such as Atlanta. The carrier expects to
receive a single operating certificate in the first quarter, but
until then must operate AirTran as a separate entity.
Shares of Dallas-based Southwest were up 1.3 percent to
$9.42 in afternoon trading on Friday.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs)
