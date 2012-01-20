Jan 20 The head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) global credit and mortgage business, Donald Mullen, has retired from the Wall Street bank after 11 years, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Mullen, who joined the bank as a partner in 2001, previously held senior positions in the bond divisions of Bear Stearns, Salomon Brothers, Drexel Burnham Lambert and First Boston.

A spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Mullen is the latest in a series of high-profile departures at Goldman, which come as Wall Street faces a difficult business environment due to market turbulence and new regulations. [ID:nL1E8CI70Y]

