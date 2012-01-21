WASHINGTON Jan 20 Congressional leaders
reached a breakthrough compromise on Friday on the most
difficult issue holding up action on long-stalled U.S. aviation
legislation that would accelerate modernization of the aging air
traffic system.
Leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives agreed to
modify politically charged language on how airline unions
conduct their elections, partly meeting Republican demands to
reform U.S. oversight of representation balloting, congressional
aides said.
Other issues remain on the table, but sources with knowledge
of the negotiations have said they could be resolved once the
labor provision, which could most benefit Delta Air Lines
(DAL.N) initially, was settled.
Inaction since 2007 on the legislation laying out Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) policies and spending plans has
required that Congress approve a string of temporary measures to
keep the agency overseeing air traffic services fully funded.
The current extension expires on Jan. 31, but it is unclear
whether negotiators will resolve remaining differences in time
to approve the overarching bill or whether another stop-gap
spending extension will be required.
Sharp political wrangling over the labor issue and another
involving subsides for rural airline service triggered a
two-week shutdown of airport construction programs last summer.
