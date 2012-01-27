* Shares seen rising following earnings reports

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Brazilian companies that process and settle credit card and debit card transactions are expected to report solid fourth-quarter earnings, buoyed by resilient fees and steps to cut expenses, giving their shares a boost, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Revenue and profit for the firms, known as "merchant acquirers," expanded at double-digit rates on an annual basis, poll results showed on Friday. Merchant discount rates and other fees stopped declining for the first time in several quarters, bolstering profit on a sequential basis.

Profit probably grew faster at Redecard RDCD3.SA, Brazil's second-biggest merchant acquirer, than at larger rival Cielo (CIEL3.SA) thanks to strict cost controls, according to the analysts.

Strong quarter-on-quarter results will likely spark gains in shares, they said. Shares of Cielo and Redecard have risen 66 percent in the past year as surging card use during the Christmas season offset fears of government plans to encourage competition.

"Both stocks will react positively on the day of their earnings announcements, particularly Redecard," said Henrique Navarro, an analyst with Santander Investment Securities in Sao Paulo.

But as growth in Latin America's biggest economy slows, Cielo and Redecard could see smaller transaction volumes and a slight loss in market share that could weigh on future earnings, Goldman Sachs analyst Carlos Macedo said.

For Redecard, which reports results on Feb. 1, the analysts' average forecast was a profit jump of 15.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, to 402.2 million reais ($230 million). Profit likely rose 17 percent from the third quarter, according to the poll of nine analysts.

Resilient fees and expense controls helped earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rise 19.1 percent from a year earlier and 15.8 percent from the third quarter, to 653.6 million reais, according to the analysts.

Net income at Cielo, which reports on Feb. 8, climbed 9.3 percent to 485.8 million reais on a year-on-year basis, the poll found. Profit rose 6.2 percent from the third quarter, according to the poll.

Revenue likely rose 6.6 percent from the third quarter, driven by credit card deals and prepayment of receivables, the poll found. Higher marketing expenses likely weighed on profit and EBITDA, which rose 10.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2010 and 6.8 percent from the third quarter of 2011.

Discount rates, the charge that customers pay to have their transactions settled by banks, remained barely changed even as a slew of new firms entered the market in the past year. A recent central bank report downplayed the risk of imminent regulatory changes, boosting the allure of Cielo and Redecard.

"Though competition seems unlikely to dramatically depress prices ... we are closely monitoring the situation, as any disruptive moves could change our constructive view on the sector," BTG Pactual analyst Marcelo Henriques said in a note.

Newcomers include Citigroup/Elavon and Alelo, a venture between Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) and state-controlled mortgage lender Caixa Econômica Federal.

The following is a table with estimates for Redecard and Cielo. The numbers are expressed in reais, unless specified. ================================================================ REDECARD REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA NET INCOME

(RDCD3.SA) MARGIN (%) ================================================================ Q4 2011 (E) 999.6 mln 653.6 mln 65.4 pct 402.2 mln Q4 2010 886.7 mln 548.7 mln 61.9 pct 348.7 mln

(y/y pct) 12.7 pct 19.1 pct n.a. 15.4 pct Q3 2011 920.3 mln 564.3 mln 61.3 pct 343.6 mln

(q/q pct) 8.6 pct 15.8 pct n.a. 17.1 pct ================================================================ CIELO REVENUE EBITDA EBITDA NET INCOME

(CIEL3.SA) MARGIN (%) ================================================================ Q4 2011 (E) 1.291 mln 791.6 mln 61.3 pct 485.8 mln Q4 2010 1.147 bln 716.0 mln 62.4 pct 444.5 mln

(y/y pct) 12.4 pct 10.6 pct n.a. 9.3 pct Q3 2011 1.211 bln 741.2 mln 61.2 pct 457.5 mln

(q/q pct) 6.6 pct 6.8 pct n.a. 6.2 pct ================================================================

($1=1.75 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace)

