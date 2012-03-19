BOSTON, March 19 Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O), maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software, reported lower revenue growth as sales slowed ahead of major upgrades to the company's Creative Suite line of digital media programs later this year.

Revenue rose 1.7 percent to $1.045 billion in its fiscal first quarter ended March 2, slightly below the $1.054 billion average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company predicted a sales slowdown in December.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Chang)

