By Brad Haynes and Carolina Marcondes
SAO PAULO, March 19 Embraer (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N),
the world's third largest planemaker, may post a slight increase
in profit in the fourth quarter due to a better mix of
commercial aircraft and a weaker local currency, according to a
Reuters survey of analysts.
However, Embraer's net income could slip into the red if the
planemaker books a provision that analysts estimate as high as
$300 million related to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of key client
American Airlines (AAMRQ.PK), which is renegotiating the leases
on its Embraer fleet. [ID:nL2E8D82MF]
Excluding the impact of any provisions, Embraer is expected
to post a 17 percent rise in net income, as a slightly weaker
Brazilian real helped Embraer reduce the impact of rising labor
costs in Brazil, expanding profit margins.
"American Airlines' Chapter 11 process looks likely to
translate into near-term turbulence for Embraer," wrote Morgan
Stanley analyst Nicolai Sebrell in a note to clients.
Any drop in share price would make an interesting entry
point, Sebrell added, since the company is set to benefit from a
recovery in the global aviation market, which is entering its
third year of traffic growth near 5 percent but has seen little
rebound in the regional jet segment that Embraer dominates.
Embraer increased regional jet sales by 24 percent last year
despite a challenging economic environment and made up for a
string of business jet cancellations by delivering a more
expensive mix of commercial aircraft.
As a result, the planemaker likely booked $2.026 billion in
fourth-quarter revenue, up 3 percent from a year ago according
to seven analysts polled by Reuters.
A more efficient assembly line and weaker local currency
also helped Embraer boost earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known
as EBITDA, by 21 percent to $239 million.
Revenue from the fast-growing defense unit was likely flat
last quarter, but analysts expect it to pick up this year.
The defense unit hit an unexpected snag last month, when the
U.S. Air Force scrapped a $355 million contract it had awarded
Embraer and partner Sierra Nevada Corp for 20 light-support
aircraft, citing problems with documents submitted in the
bidding. [ID:nL2E8DS6VP]
Still, U.S. officials have expressed ongoing interest in
Embraer's light-support Super Tucanos and the Air Force said it
expects to reach a decision about how to move forward with the
bidding soon. [ID:nL2E8ECFOG]
Embraer has said it expects a modest increase in revenue
this year thanks to the expansion of its defense unit, as
regional jet and executive aviation markets remain stable.
[ID:nL2E8D9HH0]
The planemaker's chief regional jet rival, Canada's
Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said this month it expects deliveries
to dip in 2012 due to weak demand for its commercial aircraft.
[ID:nL4E8E13VB]
Embraer reports fourth-quarter financial results after the
market closes on Tuesday. Below are the average estimates of
seven analysts in a Reuters poll, expressed in millions of
dollars under IFRS accounting guidelines:
Net revenue EBITDA EBITDA margin Net income
Q4 2011 $2.026 bln $239 mln 11.8 pct $143 mln
chg yr/yr +3 pct +21 pct +1.8 p.p. +17 pct
(Editing by Bernard Orr)
