* Embraer reports fourth quarter results on Tuesday

* Analysts see 17 pct rise in net income vs. year ago

* Provision on American Airlines could sink profits

By Brad Haynes and Carolina Marcondes

SAO PAULO, March 19 Embraer (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N), the world's third largest planemaker, may post a slight increase in profit in the fourth quarter due to a better mix of commercial aircraft and a weaker local currency, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

However, Embraer's net income could slip into the red if the planemaker books a provision that analysts estimate as high as $300 million related to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of key client American Airlines (AAMRQ.PK), which is renegotiating the leases on its Embraer fleet. [ID:nL2E8D82MF]

Excluding the impact of any provisions, Embraer is expected to post a 17 percent rise in net income, as a slightly weaker Brazilian real helped Embraer reduce the impact of rising labor costs in Brazil, expanding profit margins.

"American Airlines' Chapter 11 process looks likely to translate into near-term turbulence for Embraer," wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Nicolai Sebrell in a note to clients.

Any drop in share price would make an interesting entry point, Sebrell added, since the company is set to benefit from a recovery in the global aviation market, which is entering its third year of traffic growth near 5 percent but has seen little rebound in the regional jet segment that Embraer dominates.

Embraer increased regional jet sales by 24 percent last year despite a challenging economic environment and made up for a string of business jet cancellations by delivering a more expensive mix of commercial aircraft.

As a result, the planemaker likely booked $2.026 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, up 3 percent from a year ago according to seven analysts polled by Reuters.

A more efficient assembly line and weaker local currency also helped Embraer boost earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, by 21 percent to $239 million.

Revenue from the fast-growing defense unit was likely flat last quarter, but analysts expect it to pick up this year.

The defense unit hit an unexpected snag last month, when the U.S. Air Force scrapped a $355 million contract it had awarded Embraer and partner Sierra Nevada Corp for 20 light-support aircraft, citing problems with documents submitted in the bidding. [ID:nL2E8DS6VP]

Still, U.S. officials have expressed ongoing interest in Embraer's light-support Super Tucanos and the Air Force said it expects to reach a decision about how to move forward with the bidding soon. [ID:nL2E8ECFOG]

Embraer has said it expects a modest increase in revenue this year thanks to the expansion of its defense unit, as regional jet and executive aviation markets remain stable. [ID:nL2E8D9HH0]

The planemaker's chief regional jet rival, Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said this month it expects deliveries to dip in 2012 due to weak demand for its commercial aircraft. [ID:nL4E8E13VB]

Embraer reports fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday. Below are the average estimates of seven analysts in a Reuters poll, expressed in millions of dollars under IFRS accounting guidelines:

Net revenue EBITDA EBITDA margin Net income

Q4 2011 $2.026 bln $239 mln 11.8 pct $143 mln chg yr/yr +3 pct +21 pct +1.8 p.p. +17 pct

(Editing by Bernard Orr)

((brad.c.haynes@thomsonreuters.com)(+55 11 5644 7725)) Keywords: EMBRAER/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.