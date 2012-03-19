March 19 Oprah Winfrey's Network, OWN, the
iconic talk show host's 15-month old cable network, laid off 30
staffers in the wake of persistently poor ratings, including the
cancellation of a show hosted by comedian Rosie O'Donnell that
lasted five months.
The cable network, owned jointly by Winfrey and Discovery
Communications, has had a hard time finding an audience for most
of its programming after being launched on Jan. 2, 2011.
"The economics of a start-up cable network just don't work
with the cost structure that was in place," Winfrey said in a
statement. "As CEO, I have a responsibility to chart the course
for long-term success for the network."
The staffers that were laid off are located in New York and
Los Angeles, where the company has its production offices.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Bernard Orr)