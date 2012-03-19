* Says it has no plans for secondary offering

March 19 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) said on Monday it has no intention of issuing additional equity in a secondary offering, contrary to market rumors that apparently lowered its stock price during afternoon trading.

Bank of America shares rose above $10 during Monday's trading for the first time since July before sinking later in the day. They closed down 2.8 percent at $9.53, even as the KBW Bank Index .BKX climbed 0.46 percent.

The bank's shares then climbed nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading.

“Contrary to market rumors, Bank of America has no intention of issuing additional equity in a secondary offering," a bank spokesman said.

Shares of the second-largest U.S. bank by assets have surged since last week when it passed the Federal Reserve's stress test of 19 large banks. The shares are up 71 percent this year after falling 58 percent last year.

Concerns that Bank of America might need to issue more common stock to boost its capital base weighed on the bank's share price for much of last year. But those fears largely subsided after the bank reported higher-than-expected capital ratios in January following the sale of assets and a swap that exchanged common stock for preferred stock held by investors.

The selling of additional stock is viewed poorly by investors because it would dilute the holdings of existing shareholders. Such a move would also signal that management was worried about whether the bank could generate enough capital on its own to cover mortgage losses and meet new international standards.

Bank of America's stock has experienced other volatile moments in recent months. On Jan. 5, the bank's shares jumped 9 percent on rumors that the Obama administration might launch a trillion-dollar mortgage refinancing program. The White House denied such a move was in the works.

