(Adds details, background)

WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. banks modestly eased lending standards and noticed stronger demand in the first three months of the year, the Federal Reserve said Monday in a report suggesting businesses and consumers may be cautiously coming out of their shells.

Banks noted increased demand for loans from companies of all sizes, the Fed said in its Senior Loan Officer Survey, which covered the first three months of the year. Banks also reported some strengthening in demand for home mortgages.

The U.S. recovery from the deep 2007-2009 recession has been modest, despite aggressive efforts by the Federal Reserve to ease financial conditions and government fiscal stimulus. The world's largest economy expanded by a mild 2.2 percent rate in the first three months of the year after growth at a 3 percent clip at the end of last year, the government said last week.

Appetite for consumer loans of all types picked up, with interest in car loans gaining noticeably, the Fed said. Banks said they were easing standards for consumer loans.

However, strains from the European sovereign debt crisis and the continued hangover from the bursting of the housing bubble cast shadows over the U.S. credit landscape.

Banks said they were less likely than they had been five years ago to lend to anyone except those with stellar credit. Also, financial institutions were tightening lending standards to European banks and companies with big European exposures, the Fed said.

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Neil Stempleman and Dan Grebler)

((Mark.Felsenthal@thomsonreuters.com)(1 202 898 8329)) Keywords: USA FED/CREDIT

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.