April 30 (IFR) - Colgate-Palmolive on Monday tied the top spot in the Thomson Reuters IFR Markets record low coupon table with a 10-year deal that priced with a 2.30% coupon.

Colgate sold $500 million of 10-year medium term notes due May 2022 via Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley joint books.

Proceeds of the deal will be used to retire commercial paper, which was issued by the company for general corporate purposes.

Initial price talk on the deal was talked at Treasuries plus high 60s basis points, which made a record seem unlikely. But the deal launched at Treasuries plus 58 basis points, making it a closer call.

Colgate is an issuer that likes printing at the top of the low coupon tables, so a deal priced at a discount to adjust the coupon down was definitely not out of the question.

The company ended up pricing the deal with a 2.30% coupon at $98.249 to yield 2.499 percent, or Treasuries plus 58 basis points.

The 2.30% coupon level ties as the lowest 10-year coupon we have on record with Procter & Gamble's 2.30% notes due February 2022. Those priced at Treasuries plus 55 basis points on Feb 1.

Next in line on the 10-year table is Kimberly Clark's 2.40s due March 2022, which priced on Feb 6 at Treasuries plus 68 basis points. That is followed by another Colgate trade - the 2.45s due Nov 2021.

The latter were part of Colgate's last trip to the market - a $1 billion sale of three-year, five-year and 10-year notes done in November 2011, which swept the top of the low coupon tables at the time with all three tranches grabbing the number one spot.

The three-year notes had a coupon of 0.60%, the five-year's of 1.30% and the 10-year's 2.45%. All three tranches held the top spots in those categories until the big low coupon shakeup at the beginning of Feb 2012.

Colgate has now regained its position at the top of the 10-year table, sharing it with P&G.

In the three-year category, IBM is leader with its 0.55% due Feb 2015, and Colgate is number two with its 0.60% due Nov 2014.

In five-years, the Colgate 1.30% due Jan 2017 are in third place, behind the Walt Disney 1.125% due Feb 2017 in first place and the IBM 1.25% due Feb 2017 in second place. (Andrea Johnson is a senior IFR analyst based in Florida)