May 1 Arch Coal Inc ACI.N posted a surprise quarterly operating loss on Tuesday, cut its sales forecast and slashed its dividend amid weak coal prices and slumping demand from power companies.

Coal producers have suffered as a vast new supply of natural gas has entered the U.S. market, prompting electricity producers to switch off many of their older coal-fired power plants.

Arch, the nation's second-largest coal producer, said it was considering selling some of its non-core assets or reserves.

"The U.S. coal industry is in the midst of a restructuring that will cause some players to exit the market and others, like Arch, to pare back operations until market conditions improve," John Eaves, Arch's new chief executive, said in a release.

But he also said the company hopes to increase its coal export business.

First-quarter net earnings were $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, down from $55.6 million, or 34 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Arch posted a loss 4 cents per share, compared with analysts' average forecast for a profit 16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company cut it quarterly dividend to 3 cents per share from 11 cents.

Arch reduced its 2012 sales forecast to a range of 136 million to 142.5 million tons, from a previous forecast of 151 million to 168 million tons.

Arch has idled coal-face operations at its Dugout Canyon mine in Utah for the first half of 2012 and reduced the workforce at several operations in eastern Kentucky with around 100 layoffs.

The company's shares have lost a third of their value this year and fell 3.2 percent in premarket trading.

