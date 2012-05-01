UPDATE 1-Acacia Mining sees 40 percent boost from mine extension
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
May 1 CBS Corp on Tuesday posted higher quarterly profit driven by healthy advertising growth and increases in carriage fees at its cable and broadcast networks.
Net income rose to $363 million, or 54 cents a share, up from $202 million, or 29 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $3.92 billion.
Advertising revenue overall rose by 5 percent.
The quarter was helped by a 16 percent revenue jump at its flagship broadcast network CBS, which holds the number one spot in the United States. (Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Analysts say results very positive (Adds detail, analyst comment)
Feb 14 China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine says:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.