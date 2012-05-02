* R&D spending to retreat from "extreme" level, Pratt exec
EAST HARTFORD, Conn., May 2 United Technologies
Corp's (UTX.N) talks to sell its Rocketdyne space unit are now
focused on one possible buyer, the head of the company’s Pratt &
Whitney engine unit said.
The diversified U.S. manufacturer in March put Rocketdyne,
which makes engines used in satellite launches, up for sale as
part of an effort to avoid selling new common shares to fund its
largest-ever acquisition, the $16.5 billion pending takeover of
aerospace components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N.
“We’ve had a number of interested bidders and right now
we’re focusing our discussions on one of them,” Pratt & Whitney
Chief Executive David Hess said in an interview on Wednesday.
United Tech is also seeking to sell its Clipper Windpower
unit and some industrial businesses at its Hamilton Sundstrand
aircraft components operation to fund the Goodrich deal.
Pratt & Whitney on Monday conducted the first test flight of
its long-in-development geared turbofan engine, on a specially
modified Boeing Co (BA.N) 747 aircraft, with the test engine
mounted towards the front of the aircraft, off the right side of
the cockpit.
The geared turbofan marks United Tech's return to selling
engines for large commercial jets, a market it had largely ceded
to rivals General Electric Co (GE.N) and Rolls-Royce Plc (RR.L),
and could help Pratt to roughly double its revenue to $24
billion by 2020, Hess said.
"EXTREME" R&D YEAR
Pratt is forecast to record a decline in operating profit of
roughly 1 to 2.5 percent this year despite a high
single-digit-percentage rise in sales, in part due to heavy
research and development costs, which are budgeted to reach $1
billion in 2012. That is roughly double what the company spent
on development in 2009, Hess said.
“It’s really a very extreme year of spending,” said Hess,
whose unit is currently testing versions of the turbofan engine
for forthcoming Bombardier (BBDb.TO), Mitsubishi (7011.T) and
Airbus EAD.PA aircraft. “We’re going to start ramping down to
more moderate historic levels of spending.”
Testing for future engines based on the geared turbofan
model will be less costly, Hess said.
“We’re kind of in the hardware phase across all of these
programs and that tends to be the most expensive phase,” Hess
said.
The new design differs from the variety of jet engines
currently in common use by using a gear system between the fan
at the front of the engine and the interior turbine that
generates the engine's power. This allows both the turbine and
fan to rotate at their optimal speeds and also makes it possible
to use a lighter-weight turbine and could reduce the amount of
fuel an aircraft uses by 16 percent, United Tech said.
The geared turbofan engine will power some of Airbus'
forthcoming A320neo single-aisle aircraft, due to enter service
in 2016. Airlines ranging from JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) to Qatar
Airways have already placed orders for A320s powered by the new
Pratt engine.
NOT WORRIED ABOUT BOEING WINGLETS
Hess dismissed concerns that a Boeing move to add
fuel-saving winglets to its forthcoming GE-powered 737 MAX
aircraft, would threaten the A320neo. [ID:nL1E8G251S]
“I don’t think we feel that it’s a threat," Hess said. “Once
there are real airplanes flying with real engines, I think the
market will rationalize as to who has the more competitive
engine and airplane.”
Operating profit at Pratt fell 9 percent to $389 million in
the first quarter, despite a 6 percent rise in sales to $3.05
billion.
Hess also said that demand for corporate jets, which fell
dramatically in the recession, is showing “modest recovery.”
Pratt also makes engines for that size of aircraft. “It’s kind
of tracking with the economic recovery, which I think is
generally slow,” Hess said.
