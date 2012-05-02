UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.68 percent lower, tracking falling global equities after data showed U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in April and the euro zone's factory sector slipped further.
Among decliners, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.98 percent, diversified retailer Cencosud fell 2.29 percent, and regional energy company Enersis decreased 2.11 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* BHP customer "not too worried" over strike given ample stocks