May 3 Fluor Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. engineering company, reported on Thursday an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit on increased earnings from energy and mining projects.

First-quarter net profit rose to $155 million, or 91 cents per share, from $140 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew to $6.3 billion from $5.1 billion a year ago, while its backlog increased by 8 percent in the quarter to $42.5 billion. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Bernard Orr)