BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.73 percent lower, in line with global equities as data showing tepid growth in the U.S. services sector raised concerns about the economic recovery.
Among decliners, shipper Vapores dropped 1.41 percent, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.08 percent, and diversified retailer Cencosud fell 1.01 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing