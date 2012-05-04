* Credit Suisse says new rules to weigh on bank earnings

SAO PAULO, May 4 Brazilian banks, saddled with mounting government pressure to lower borrowing costs and boost lending, will see profit suffer for the next five years after President Dilma Rousseff pegged returns on savings deposits to the nation's benchmark overnight lending rate, analysts at Credit Suisse Group said on Friday.

Rousseff's decision clears the path for further declines in interest rates in Brazil, where lenders charge the highest borrowing costs among the world's top 20 economies. Banks will have to cope with the implicit cost of those changes, including an increase in relative funding costs, the analysts said.

A new rule pegging remuneration on savings to the benchmark Selic rate when this is fixed at 8.5 percent or less will apply only to new contracts. Such a situation might create an asymmetry for banks, which would have to pay fixed returns of about 6 percent on about $226 billion of existing savings deposits -- making their fundraising strategy less efficient.

The report, signed by a team of analysts led by Marcelo Telles, underscores the growing risk of lackluster performance of Brazilian banks in coming years, as the government targets the industry's profits in order to bring down high borrowing costs in Latin America's largest economy. Consumers pay rates for credit card and overdraft loans above 150 percent a year.

"The operating outlook for banks remains very challenging," the analysts wrote in a report published on Friday.

The industry is facing a phase of declining profitability as pressure mounts from the Rousseff administration to bring rates in line with international standards and a government growth model based on hefty credit expansion runs out of steam.

Under her instructions, state-controlled lenders Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) and Caixa Econômica Federal have sped up disbursements and cut rates to force private sector rivals to follow suit. The risk of such strategy is forcing private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending at a time when loan defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is struggling to regain momentum.

REAL ISSUE

The real issue for banks, Telles and his team wrote, is that the new rule applies only to new inflows on savings accounts and the full benefit of having Brazil's stock of savings deposits tied to the Selic rate would take at least five years.

The Selic, which is currently at 9 percent, is seen by analysts at Nomura International falling to as low as 7 percent over the next 12 months.

According to Credit Suisse, if the Selic rate declines to 7.5 percent over the next 12 months, Brazil's largest banks would see earnings estimates down by 3.3 percent for that period and by 2.5 percent after 24 months. A break-even would only come after five years, the report said.

Credit Suisse economists project the Selic to fall to as low as 8.25 percent in the current rate-cutting cycle that began last August, the report added.

Another source of lost revenue from the new rules on savings is the resulting compression of fees for asset management services at some banks, Credit Suisse noted. Fees, which banks charge clients for managing their money in funds composed of equities, bond and derivatives investments, make up for 14 percent of the industry's pretax earnings.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private sector lender, fell 1.6 percent on Friday, while those of smaller rival Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA) shed 0.6 percent. Units of Banco Santander Brasil (SANB11.SA), a blend of the lender's common and preferred stock, dropped 1.8 percent.

Banco do Brasil, Brazil's largest bank by assets, rose 1.2 percent in early Friday trading. Santander Brasil is Brazil's largest foreign lender.

