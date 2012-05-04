(Recasts; adds background, context)

CARACAS, May 4 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is preparing a $3 billion bond issue, a government source told Reuters on Friday, kicking off what could be a borrowing spree to help President Hugo Chavez boost public spending and finance a tough re-election campaign.

Wall Street analysts expect the OPEC member country will issue between $8 billion and $12 billion in bonds in 2012 to boost spending as the leftist Chavez, receiving treatment for cancer, seeks to shore up his popularity.

"It will be by Monday at the latest," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The source did not provide details on the coupon or the maturity.

Long-dated Venezuelan bonds slipped on Friday on rumors that PDVSA planned to issue a bond with a coupon of 9 percent maturing in 2032, according to traders.

A PDVSA spokesman said he could not confirm the information or provide any additional details.

PDVSA in recent years has enjoyed growing profits thanks to high global oil prices, but has also issued record amounts of debt which the government uses to pay for the public assistance programs that form the backbone of Chavez's self-styled socialist revolution. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Venezuela 2011 bond issuance: link.reuters.com/dub56s Latin America bond sales: link.reuters.com/cub56s Currency exchange system well-supplied: [ID:nL1E8G4CPU] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CURRENCY EXCHANGE

Analysts expect the bonds will supply an exchange control system that provides importers access to dollars, despite comments by a central bank director on Friday that the system was already well-supplied.

Barclays Capital said the bonds would in fact be used to supply that exchange system, known as Sitme, which functions as an alternative to the primary currency board known as Cadivi.

"We reiterate our view that the main purpose of this issuance would be to fund SITME," Barclays wrote in a research note, adding that at least 60 percent of it would be sold directly to the central bank.

"Therefore, the effect of the new issuance on the secondary market would be limited, given that most of the new supply should come in a relatively smooth way."

Sitme swaps dollar-denominated bonds through a system that provides hard currency at a rate of 5.3 bolivars to individuals and companies, whose requests for dollars at the official exchange rate VEF= of 4.3 bolivars per dollar, were rejected.

It supplies less than 10 percent of dollars for imports, but has steadily increased sales to reach $40 million to $60 million per day from a historic average of $20 million per day.

Venezuela and PDVSA together issued around $17.5 billion in debt last year, with coupons that have approached 12 percent.

The country's bonds have jumped in 2012 on signs that Chavez's health may be worsening, which investors believe could pave the way for a change in government that would promote more market-friendly policies.

The bonds - at times close to 25 percent - have been close to three times more profitable than the broader index of emerging market debt. But the heavy issuance has also pushed up Venezuela's borrowing costs.

Chavez in recent months has launched a raft of new social programs including a massive housing construction program and cash stipends for poor mothers.

Such expenditure on social welfare programs is seen as crucial to engaging voters as his illness has limited both his physical presence at rallies as well as his loquacious television appearances.

