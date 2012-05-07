HOUSTON May 7 Exxon Mobil has restarted both the North and South Line oil pipelines in Louisiana after a spill and integrity questions, a source in the control room said.

The source could not say exactly when both lines restarted but said both had been put back into operation.

(Reporting By Bruce Nichols)

