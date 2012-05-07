BRIEF-Sm energy reports Q4 GAAP loss per share of $2.20
* SM Energy reports 2016 results and 2017 operating plan: driving growth from top tier assets
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended a preliminary 0.4 percent higher, as above-forecast domestic economic activity data helped boost select shares and as global markets took political upheaval in Europe largely in stride.
Among gainers, fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec rose 1.83 percent, shipper Vapores increased 3.72 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines climbed 0.90 percent. (Reporting by Moises Avila)
* Have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 7.9 million shares at price of c$1.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbia Banking System appoints hadley s. Robbins interim CEO