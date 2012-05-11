* WHAT: J.C. Penney Q1 earnings

* WHEN: Tuesday, May 15 after the bell

* Results for first quarter since company overhaul

* Street View JCP Q1 loss per share 10 cents

* Analysts see same-store sales down 16.1 pct

By Phil Wahba

May 11 When J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) Chief Executive Ron Johnson unveiled the retailer's daring new pricing and merchandising strategy in January, he acknowledged that the multi-year overhaul could hurt sales initially.

The department store chain will reveal just how much when it reports first-quarter results on Tuesday.

Wall Street analysts expect a bloodbath, with sales at stores open at least a year - a key measure for retailers - predicted to slump 16.1 percent.

The first phase of Penney's transformation began in February, at the start of the quarter, when Penney eliminated hundreds of sales events in favor of everyday prices on most items, a radical departure that analysts said would confuse or alienate its customers.

"It's going to take time to change the merchandise; it's going to take time to change the shopper's attitude," said Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand.

Swinand predicts that quarterly same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, fell at least 10 percent, but said shares could actually jump if the damage proves to be less.

Deutsche Bank analyst Charles Grom expects a drop of 14.3 percent, and said in a research note that if the fall is any steeper, "it may be hard to find a silver lining."

In comparison, same-store sales at rival Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) inched up 0.2 percent in the quarter, while at Macy's Inc (M.N), it grew 4.4 percent.

To give itself some breathing room, Penney stopped reporting monthly sales during the quarter, giving analysts and investors less information to go on, and potentially making the stock more vulnerable to a large swing after its results come out.

As of Thursday's close, the options market is implying about a 10-percent move for shares following the report. That's much larger than the average move of 1.87 percent over the past four quarters and 3 percent over the past eight quarters.

"PUT UP OR SHUT UP"

"The size of the implied move suggests that this is a "put up, or shut up" quarter for the new CEO," said Dan Nathan, a co-founder of RiskReversal.com, an options trading website.

Johnson, named CEO in June 2011, commenced his new role in November that year.

By and large, a steep first-quarter sales decline has been priced into Penney's shares, which have fallen 21 percent from a nearly 3-1/2 year high of $43.18 in February, analysts said.

Still, they are trading at a relatively high 21.4 times expected earnings per share for this year, above the 11.1 multiple for rival Macy's Inc (M.N) and 10.2 multiple for Kohl's Corp (KSS.N).

Analysts said Penney was still basking in the "halo effect" of Johnson, who came to Penney from Apple Inc, where he built that company's wildly successful retail chain.

The company received a show of support in April from its top shareholder, hedge fund manager William Ackman, who said Johnson had his full backing during the multi-year turnaround.

During the quarter, the company has cut hundreds of jobs at headquarters and in stores, to trim its costs.

On average, analysts expect overall quarterly sales to have fallen 12.2 percent to $3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. They expect a loss of 10 cents a share, compared with a profit of 30 cents a share in the same quarter of 2011.

For the year, Wall Street estimates that the company will earn a profit of $1.53 per share, with almost all of it coming during the holiday quarter.

CONFUSED CUSTOMERS

If the Penney store in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, standing nearly empty on the afternoon of May 5, is any indication, Penney's shoppers are still looking for discounts. A Macy's Inc (M.N) across the mall was bustling on the same day.

“When you change your business model you tend to confuse your old customer base and it takes a while for the new ones to find you,” said Paula Rosenblum, a managing partner with Retail Systems Research.

On Wednesday, Macy's finance chief, Karen Hoguet, said Macy's was "clearly" benefiting from Penney's overhaul.

Penney's real test will come in the summer, when back-to-school shopping will coincide with the start of remodeling efforts at its 1,100 stores.

The revamp is poised to eventually yield 100 separate boutiques that will house brands, ranging from from Nanette Lepore to Martha Stewart, in a bid to make the stores more inviting to shoppers and to sell more exclusive merchandise.

Analysts expect Penney to announce more new brands Tuesday.

A big plank of reinventing Penney's image has been an irreverent ad campaign, featuring comedian Ellen DeGeneres, and monthly booklets printed on high-quality paper.

Indeed, the new Penney isn't afraid to court controversy.

Its May booklet created a buzz by including a female same-sex couple, a move analysts said could raise the retailer's appeal with trendier, younger shoppers.

For now, however, there is a disconnect between Penney's new, slick ads and what shoppers see in the stores, analysts said. That discrepancy will likely confuse shoppers until the store remodels and new product lines arrive in earnest this summer.

"The challenge is to make sure that the marketing aligns with the product that is in the stores," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Wayne Hood.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York, additional reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago. Editing by Bernadette Baum)

