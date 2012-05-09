(Adds details)

NEW YORK May 9 A fire broke out Wednesday morning in a crude distillation unit in the Girard Point section of Sunoco Inc.'s (SUN.N) 335,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was quickly extinguished, said a source close to refinery operations.

The fire was discovered at 0630 EDT, and was put out at 0650 EDT by onsite personnel. There were no injuries, a company spokesman said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Philadelphia refinery, the largest on the U.S. East Coast, is the subject of joint venture talks between private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) and Sunoco. [ID:nL238FNC8M]

Sunoco said the talks with Carlyle Group were ongoing. The company had planned to shutter the refinery during the summer if a buyer or partner could not be found by early July.

"RBOB took off earlier when the news hit the wire. I think it could just double the impact on gasoline prices if we see the DOEs show a draw this morning (like the APIs late Tuesday)," said analyst Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks in New York.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr and Janet McGurty. Editing by Bernadette Baum)

