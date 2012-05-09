* To buy Cost Plus for $22 per share

* Says deal to close during Bed Bath's second quarter

* Deal to add to Bed Bath's 2012 earnings

* Cost Plus shares zoom to highest level in seven years

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, May 9 Home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) has agreed to buy smaller rival Cost Plus Inc CPWM.O for about $495 million in cash, giving Bed Bath access to new markets, customers and more unique products.

The deal values Oakland, California-based Cost Plus at $22 a share, a 22 percent premium to its closing price of $17.99 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

As early as December 2010, Bed Bath & Beyond had started testing a Cost Plus specialty foods section in a handful of stores in key markets such as New York and New Jersey.

At the time, analysts such as JPMorgan's Christopher Horvers said the test could lead to a bigger partnership between the two chains, especially since Bed Bath, whose products range from bed linens to cutlery, had started carrying more specialty foods in recent years.

"For Bed Bath & Beyond, it provides them with an additional growth vehicle. Growth is really slow in the core Bed Bath & Beyond concept," BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said on Wednesday.

"Cost Plus is a unique concept with a dedicated customer base in California, and certainly there is room to grow."

He added: "The interesting thing about Cost Plus is on the one hand, they have got pretty eclectic home furnishings from all over the world. On the other hand, they have this unique consumables business ... like chocolates from Germany and ... a great wine business."

The smaller chain, which has about 250 stores currently, has the potential to double its number of stores over time, Chukumba said, adding that the "pretty high degree of familiarity" between the two companies was a bonus.

The companies expect the deal to close in Bed Bath & Beyond's second quarter and it will be funded entirely by Union, New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond with available cash.

Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Investment Holdings LLC - the two largest shareholders of Cost Plus - have already agreed to commit to tender all their shares to Bed Bath, accounting for about 26 percent in Cost Plus, the companies said in the joint statement.

Bed Bath expects the deal to add to 2012 earnings. It continues to see a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage increase in 2012 earnings.

Cost Plus shares surged nearly 22 percent to their highest level in almost seven years on news of the deal. They were up 21.6 percent at $21.88 in late morning on Wednesday, off an earlier high at $21.95. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were up 1.3 percent at $69.14.

Goldman Sachs & Co is acting as financial adviser to Bed Bath & Beyond, while Proskauer Rose LLP is acting as legal adviser to the larger retailer.

Peter J. Solomon Company is acting as financial adviser to Cost Plus. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal adviser to the California-based chain.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York, additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)

