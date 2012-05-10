UPDATE 3-EDF targets positive cash flow ahead of French, UK nuclear projects
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended at a new over two-month low, falling a preliminary 0.18 percent, as investors remained cautious over the euro zone's fragile debt crisis and booked profits in select shares.
Traders pointed out that the IPSA was unable to break through the psychological 4,500 point barrier, which it fell beneath on Wednesday for the first time since March 7.
Among decliners, heavily weighted fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 1.12, diversified retailer Cencosud fell 0.93 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines decreased 0.79 percent. (Reporting by Moises Avila)
* Shares down two pct in afternoon trade (Adds CEO comment on 2017-18 outlook, stock price)
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Adds GM statement, statement from Opel unions)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to open)