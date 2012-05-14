NEW YORK May 14 Wells Fargo and JP Morgan are
inviting existing and prospective lenders of Wolverine World
Wide Inc to a bank meeting Tuesday to launch a $600
million credit facility, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The
facility will back the company's acquisition of Collective
Brands Inc's performance and lifestyle group (PLG).
The deal comprises a $200 million senior multicurrency
revolver and a $400 million A. The bank meeting will take place
at the company's headquarters in Rockford, MI.
On May 1, Wolverine World Wide and private equity firms Blum
Capital and Golden Gate Capital signed a definitive agreement to
split and acquire Collective Brands. Wolverine will take over
PLG's four footwear brands (Sperry Top-Sider(r), Saucony(r),
Stride Rite(r) and Keds(r)) and the private equity sponsors will
take over Payless ShoeSource and Collective's international
licensing business. The transaction is valued at $2 billion
including the assumption of debt.
Closing of the acquisition transaction is expected in the
fourth quarter of the year. Wolverine World Wide is a branded
footwear manufacturer.
