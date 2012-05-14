NEW YORK May 14 Wells Fargo and JP Morgan are inviting existing and prospective lenders of Wolverine World Wide Inc to a bank meeting Tuesday to launch a $600 million credit facility, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. The facility will back the company's acquisition of Collective Brands Inc's performance and lifestyle group (PLG).

The deal comprises a $200 million senior multicurrency revolver and a $400 million A. The bank meeting will take place at the company's headquarters in Rockford, MI.

On May 1, Wolverine World Wide and private equity firms Blum Capital and Golden Gate Capital signed a definitive agreement to split and acquire Collective Brands. Wolverine will take over PLG's four footwear brands (Sperry Top-Sider(r), Saucony(r), Stride Rite(r) and Keds(r)) and the private equity sponsors will take over Payless ShoeSource and Collective's international licensing business. The transaction is valued at $2 billion including the assumption of debt.

Closing of the acquisition transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of the year. Wolverine World Wide is a branded footwear manufacturer. (Editing By Jon Methven)