NEW YORK, May 15 The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index rose in May to 17.09 from 6.56 in April.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected an May reading of 8.50.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:

May April March Feb Jan

2012 2012 2012 2012 General Business ---------- Diffusion Index -----------

Conditions 17.09 6.56 20.21 19.53 13.48 Prices Paid 37.35 45.78 50.62 25.88 26.37 Prices Received 12.05 19.28 13.58 15.29 23.08 New Orders 8.32 6.48 6.84 9.73 13.70 Shipments 24.14 6.41 18.21 22.79 21.69 Delivery Time 0.00 4.82 7.41 1.18 -3.30 Inventories 4.82 1.20 0.00 -4.71 6.59 Unfilled Orders -4.82 -7.23 -1.23 -7.06 -5.49 Number of Employees 20.48 19.28 13.58 11.76 12.09 Average Workweek 12.05 6.02 18.52 7.06 6.59 ------------------------------------------------------------

May April March Feb Jan

2012 2012 2012 2012 2012 General Business ----------- Six months from ----------

Conditions 29.26 43.12 47.50 50.38 54.87 Prices Paid 57.83 50.60 66.67 62.35 53.85 Prices Received 22.89 22.89 32.10 34.12 30.77 New Orders 30.12 45.78 41.98 44.71 53.85 Shipments 25.30 44.58 43.21 49.41 52.75 Delivery Time 2.41 1.20 4.94 2.35 6.59 Inventories -10.84 4.82 4.94 10.59 10.99 Unfilled Orders 0.00 9.64 8.64 4.71 5.49 Number of Employees 12.05 27.71 32.10 29.41 28.57 Average Workweek 8.43 10.84 20.99 18.82 17.58 Capital Expenditures 19.28 31.33 32.10 31.76 25.27