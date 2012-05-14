* Brookfield Incorporaçoes plunges 15 pct on results

SAO PAULO, May 14 Shares of Brazil's biggest listed homebuilders plunged on Monday in the midst of an ugly earnings season for developers, as more companies showed signs of unexpected cost overruns after a year of poorly controlled growth.

Brookfield Incorporaçoes BISA3.SA fell 15 percent in Sao Paulo, its worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis, after executives said the budget revisions that hurt its first-quarter results were not yet over.

Management said cost overruns, which caused profits to drop 94 percent from a year earlier, still haven't been accounted for at four in five of the developer's projects.

Shares of PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, shed 10 percent after announcing late on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Michel Wurman had stepped down.

PDG is expected to post a 30 percent drop in profit after markets close on Monday, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts, as it continues to struggle with soaring costs from outsourced construction. [ID:nL1E8SB98F]

The housing industry's troubles have mounted after a year of overreaching growth, with cost overruns, canceled sales and construction delays weighing on already-collapsed share prices.

With the biggest real estate players struggling to turn a profit despite a housing shortage and soaring home prices, investors are asking whether it reflects a bad batch of projects or an underlying failure to execute.

MRV Engenharia (MRVE3.SA), which focuses on lower-income developments and had largely avoided the runaway materials and labor costs rampant in the industry, posted on Monday an unexpected drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier.

MRV said project delays, construction costs above budget, expenses related to geographic expansion and greater provisions for the upkeep of completed projects led to a 24 percent slide in net income. Analysts in the Reuters poll had expected profit to rise 23 percent.

MRV shares fell nearly 6 percent on Monday ahead of results.

Shares of Rossi Residencial (RSID3.SA) shed nearly 10 percent ahead of its earnings report on Monday, which analysts expected to be slightly weaker than a year before.

Monday's fall in housing shares led a 3.2 percent drop on the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, as investors grew nervous about the impact of a potential Greek exit from the euro and concern over an economic slowdown in China.

