May 15 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) dropped as much as 6.5 percent early Tuesday after sources said the natural gas producer had increased a new bridge loan to $4 billion from $3 billion.

The company, which faces a funding shortfall of about $10 billion this year, said on Friday that Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Jefferies Group JEF.N would provide it with $3 billion.

The move was designed to give the company more breathing room to sell assets.

Shares in Chesapeake dropped as low as $14.52, before recovering to $15.18, off 32 cents.

