By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Avon (AVP.N) shareholders have mascara running down their cheeks – and they have the cosmetic group’s board of directors to blame. Having spent years enabling failed former CEO Andrea Jung, the hapless Avon board has compounded its errors with its wishy-washy response to European fragrance-maker Coty’s compelling $10.7 billion merger offer.

Though Avon shareholders were skeptical a deal would be consummated from the start, they still took the stumble badly. The stock slid 11 percent to around $18, or roughly $1 below where it traded before Coty came courting more than a month ago. Investors are rightly upset. The board had little to lose in entertaining the offer.

True, Coty may have played its hand opportunely, what with Avon’s financials messy, its management team brand new and its strategy in transition. It sweetened its offer last week and added Warren Buffett’s deep-pocketed Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) to its financing roster. That made the offer a viable alternative to Avon muddling through yet another restructuring on its own. Unfortunately, the board still waffled.

Of course, poor judgment is par for the course at Avon. It kept Jung in charge for five years, during which time the stock halved – shedding $8 billion of market cap. It even kept her on as chairman after stripping her of the CEO title despite an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the company’s international operations as well as its dealings with financial analysts.

It’s understandable that the board would want to give new boss Sheri McCoy a shot. The former Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) executive joined less than a month ago. But Avon investors have endured many failed promises in the past. While McCoy might be the right person to turn around Avon’s door-to-door sales model, it’s too little too late.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Coty withdrew its $10.7 billion offer for Avon Products on May 14, after the door-to-door make-up firm failed to meet a deadline to engage in negotiations. Coty took its proposed acquisition public on April 2 after previous private discussions failed.

- In midmorning trade, Avon shares were down 11 percent to $18.37, below where they traded before Coty made its offer public.

