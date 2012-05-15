* Petrobras refining, supply unit loses 4.6 bln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 15 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday that first-quarter profit fell 16 percent as losses on refining, as well as rising operational and exploration costs, ate into growing revenue.

Results, though, beat analysts estimates.

Consolidated first-quarter net income was 9.21 billion reais

($4.61 billion) in the three months ending March 31 compared with 11.0 billion reais a year earlier, Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras said in a statement sent to Brazil's securities regulators.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of 7.83 billion reais, or a fall of 29 percent.

"Costs rose with higher maintenance expenses, higher ship-lease charges, and increased activitiy," Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa told reporters at a press conference called to announce the results in Rio de Janeiro.

Results would have been worse, he said, were it not for rising exports of crude oil and a lower difference between the price of Brazil's predominately heavy crudes and Brent, a light benchmark oil.

The two reduced losses related to fuel imports.

Brazil's government, the company's controlling shareholder, has prevented Petrobras from raising fuel prices for nearly four years. The decision was based on concern fuel-price rises would spark inflation and higher interest rates.

The policy contributed to a 4.60-billion-real loss on refining and supply operations in the quarter, according to the statement. That's an amount equal half the company's bottom-line profit in the quarter and nearly 50 times greater than the year-earlier refining and supply loss of 94 million reais.

As Brazilian fuel prices remained stable, crude oil rose. Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 reached a 43-month high of $128.40 in March and averaged 12.3 percent more in the quarter than a year ago.

Meanwhile, soaring demand for gasoline and diesel in Brazil, coupled with a shortage of ethanol, forced Petrobras to import record amounts of fuel at market prices, only to sell it for less at home.

The price of imported gasoline is about 30 percent higher than the wholesale price Petrobras, the country's only refiner, charges Brazilian distributors, said Lucas Brendler, an oil and gas company analyst with Geracao Futuro in Porto Alegre Brazil.

"Petrobras continues to be hurt by a policy that forces them to buy expensively in world markets and sell at a loss at home," Brendler, who expected a profit of 7.9 billion reais, said last week.

"This is one of the factors that will make it hard for the company to improve its performance for at least two years," he added, noting expected increases in production after that.

At the same time costs in nearly all the company's major categories rose. Exploration costs rose 7 percent, administrative and general expenses and cost of goods sold rose 13 percent.

This ate into Petrobras' rising net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes. In the quarter sales rose 22 percent to 66.13 billion reais. Analysts had expected sales of 64.9 billion.

In the exploration and production division, lifting costs, or the cost of producing a barrel of oil, rose in both reais and dollar terms, a sign the company is becoming less efficient.

It now costs the company 22.70 reais without taxes to produce a barrel of oil, 19 percent more than a year ago. With royalties, the figure is 61.73 reais a barrel, 22 percent more than last year.

In dollars, lifting costs without taxes rose 14 percent to $12.98 a barrel and 17 percent to $35.68 a barrel with royalties.

Declining output from existing fields is the main reason for the "reduction in efficiency," Jose Formigli, who was appointed head of exploration and production in February, told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

As costs and exploration spending rise, production remains relatively stable. Despite the world's largest corporate investment plan, a $225 billion five year expansion program, output only rose 1.9 percent from last year to 2.68 million barrels a day.

Output was also only 0.2 percent higher than in the fourth quarter.

Delays and reviews of the company's plans under new Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster has the company reviewing its plans. It is now unable to estimate how much oil it will produce at year end, Barbassa said.

Petrobras had originally planned to announce results Friday but changed the date to Tuesday a day before the originally scheduled release, citing scheduling problems. [ID:nL1E8GAJ8A]

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of the company's ability to generate cash from operations and to pay debt, rose 4 percent to 16.52 billion reais.

The EBIDA margin, or EBIDA divided by net sales, was 25 percent.

Analysts expected EBITDA of 14.2 billion, and an EBITDA martin of 22 percent.

